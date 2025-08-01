President Putin agrees to Ukraine truce with conditions

AMN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia wants a lasting and stable peace in Ukraine, adding that Moscow’s conditions for peace remain unchanged. Mr. Putin has consistently rejected calls to pause nearly three-and-a-half year conflict with Ukraine despite growing pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Talking to reporters in Moscow today, Mr. Putin emphasized the need for a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries. Russia has frequently called on Ukraine to effectively cede control of four regions Moscow claims to have annexed, a demand Kyiv has called unacceptable. Mr. Putin, speaking alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, also said that Moscow has started mass producing its hypersonic nuclear-capable missile-Oreshnik.