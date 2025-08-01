Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel targets Hezbollah weapons production facilities in Lebanon

Aug 1, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes on multiple areas in eastern and southern Lebanon, targeting sites belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its Air Force struck strategic weapon production and storage sites in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, and in southern Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that one of the targets of the airstrikes was Hezbollah’s largest precision missile production site in Lebanon.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar announces formation of new government

Aug 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s first National MPI reveals stark child poverty: UNICEF

Aug 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US reduces tariff on Bangladeshi goods to 20%

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian women wrestlers shine at U17 World Championships with 5 medals

1 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Bihar: Mascot of Asia Rugby Under- 20 Championship unveiled

1 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Durand Cup: Navy earn crucial win over rival Real Kashmir FC

1 August 2025 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Sports Minister felicitates FIDE Champion & Grandmaster Divya

1 August 2025 11:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!