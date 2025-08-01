Israel targets Hezbollah weapons production facilities in Lebanon

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes on multiple areas in eastern and southern Lebanon, targeting sites belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its Air Force struck strategic weapon production and storage sites in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, and in southern Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that one of the targets of the airstrikes was Hezbollah’s largest precision missile production site in Lebanon.