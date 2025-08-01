Russian President Putin orders govt to develop Russia’s high-speed rail roadmap

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to develop a roadmap for building Russia’s high-speed rail network by March 31, 2026. Russian President also ordered the government and Russia’s largest lender to outline plans for utilising 300 billion rubles allocated from the National Wealth Fund as initial funding for the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed rail line. The Moscow-St. Petersburg route will be Russia’s first high-speed railroad, a specialised electrified double-track line on which trains can travel at speeds from 200 to 400 kph. Trains are expected to cover the distance between the two cities in two hours and 15 minutes.