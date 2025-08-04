Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Mamata appoints Abhishek Banerjee, as Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha

Aug 4, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

In a surprise move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appointed party general secretary and her apparent political heir, Abhishek Banerjee, as the Leader of the Party in the Lok Sabha. He replaces veteran MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Bandyopadhyay, who had led the party in the 17th Lok Sabha and was reappointed in the 18th Lok Sabha, has been absent from recent parliamentary sessions due to ill health. He did not attend the last session and has yet to appear in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The leadership change was decided during an online meeting chaired by Mamata Banerjee, which included senior party leaders from both Houses of Parliament.

According to political analysts, this shift is a strong message to the party’s old guard, indicating a trust deficit in the current leadership and signaling a generational transition within the TMC.

With assembly elections scheduled in West Bengal next year, the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha is expected to play a critical role in shaping the political narrative in the state.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Chinese Occupation

Aug 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala, Ghat Areas of Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rain Across Several States

Aug 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Modi lauds India’s first green hydrogen plant in port sector at Kandla

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Domicile Policy for 4th Phase Teacher Recruitment Exam

4 August 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Mamata appoints Abhishek Banerjee, as Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha

4 August 2025 11:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Justice PC Ghose Commission Holds Former CM KCR Responsible for Irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project

4 August 2025 10:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

3,000 Boeing Union Workers Strike in U.S. After Contract Talks Fail

4 August 2025 10:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!