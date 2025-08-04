Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Chinese Occupation

Aug 4, 2025

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Mr Rijiju said that Supreme Court has made a strong observations in this regard in a defamation case against Mr Gandhi for his unsubstantiated claim.

Mr Rijiju said that this kind of strong observation from the Apex Court is befitting and timely. Mr Rijiu noted  that such remarks of Mr Gandhi  is extremely harmful for the nation.

BJP Slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Over Galwan Clash
New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday November 04, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

The BJP today hit out at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the Supreme Court’s observations in a defamation case against him with regard to his alleged remarks about the Indian Army after Galwan clash.

Addressing media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the remarks of Mr. Gandhi as unfortunate. He said, Mr Gandhi, who is a Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has also made irresponsible comments and demoralised the brave Indian Forces. 

