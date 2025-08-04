IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala, Ghat Areas of Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rain Across Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu for next two days.

The Met Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

According to the weather agency, the east, west, central, and northwest parts of the country are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall conditions during the next 5-6 days.