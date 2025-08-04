Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala, Ghat Areas of Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rain Across Several States

Aug 4, 2025
IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala, Ghat Areas of Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rain Forecast Across Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu for next two days.

The Met Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

According to the weather agency, the east, west, central, and northwest parts of the country are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall conditions during the next 5-6 days.

Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Chinese Occupation

Aug 4, 2025
Prime Minister Modi lauds India’s first green hydrogen plant in port sector at Kandla

Aug 4, 2025
Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

Aug 4, 2025

3,000 Boeing Union Workers Strike in U.S. After Contract Talks Fail

NITI Aayog Unveils $200 Bn Electric Vehicle Opportunity Report and India Electric Mobility Index

