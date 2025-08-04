Prime Minister Modi lauds India’s first green hydrogen plant in port sector at Kandla

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed a landmark step towards sustainability with the commissioning of India’s first Make-in-India Green Hydrogen Plant in the port sector at Kandla in Gujarat. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, This is a commendable effort, championing sustainability and powering our Net-Zero vision. With this, Kandla becomes the first Indian port to house a megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility, underlining Gujarat’s growing role in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the project highlights India’s progress in green port infrastructure. Built in just four months, this plant is the first module of a larger 10 Megawatt Green Hydrogen project announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in May 2025. With an annual production capacity of 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen, the facility marks a key milestone in India’s Net Zero journey. Deendayal Port becomes the first Indian port to operationalise a megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant.

Developed entirely by Indian engineers, the plant sets a benchmark for Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat in the clean energy sector. The initiative follows DPA’s earlier green success – the launch of India’s first Make-in-India electric Green Tug. This cutting-edge facility also strengthens India’s leadership in sustainable maritime operations.