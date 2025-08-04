Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

Due to continuous rain, many rivers have crossed the danger mark, and people are migrating to safer places in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, due to continuous rain, the water level of Ganga in Mirzapur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Ghazipur and Varanasi has crossed the danger mark. People in coastal areas are migrating to relief camps and safer places. In Prayagraj, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are flowing around one metre above the danger mark. Over 6,000 people from 1,300 families have shifted to flood relief camps so far in Prayagraj. Bhadohi District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar informed that 22 flood posts have been alerted, and divers and sailors have been deployed. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel visited flood-affected areas in Mirzapur. Union MoS instructed officials to provide all necessary help to people.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh also visited flood-affected areas in Auraiya and monitored the situation. Currently, around 12 districts are affected in the state, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations. CM instructed senior officials–including DMs, SPs, and CMOs–to stay on the ground and ensure 24×7 monitoring.