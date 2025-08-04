Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Tejashwi Yadav in Voter ID Controversy; EC Seeks Clarification

Aug 4, 2025

AMN

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding possession of two voter ID cards. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally asked him to submit the original voter ID and relevant details for investigation.

The controversy began when Yadav, during a recent press conference, displayed an EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) and claimed that his name had been removed from the draft voter list. However, Patna’s District Election Officer and District Magistrate, Dr. Thyagarajan, refuted the allegation. He confirmed that Yadav’s name continues to appear on the electoral roll of the Digha Assembly Constituency and listed his polling station as Booth No. 204 at Bihar Animal Sciences University.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) also clarified that the voter ID card shown by Mr. Yadav during the press meet was not issued by the Election Commission.

Following these developments, the EC has asked the Leader of the Opposition to furnish the original ID for scrutiny. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and NDA allies have accused Yadav of possessing a fake voter card, with BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok demanding legal action, citing that holding multiple voter IDs is a cognizable offence.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

Aug 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Gonda accident; announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

Aug 3, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED makes first arrest in ₹3,000-crore loan fraud case against Anil Ambani

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

4 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Raipur-Jabalpur New Express Flagged Off From Raipur Railway Station

4 August 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

4 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Goes 100% Paperless and Solar-Powered Ahead of Monsoon Session

4 August 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!