Tejashwi Yadav in Voter ID Controversy; EC Seeks Clarification

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding possession of two voter ID cards. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally asked him to submit the original voter ID and relevant details for investigation.

The controversy began when Yadav, during a recent press conference, displayed an EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) and claimed that his name had been removed from the draft voter list. However, Patna’s District Election Officer and District Magistrate, Dr. Thyagarajan, refuted the allegation. He confirmed that Yadav’s name continues to appear on the electoral roll of the Digha Assembly Constituency and listed his polling station as Booth No. 204 at Bihar Animal Sciences University.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) also clarified that the voter ID card shown by Mr. Yadav during the press meet was not issued by the Election Commission.

Following these developments, the EC has asked the Leader of the Opposition to furnish the original ID for scrutiny. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and NDA allies have accused Yadav of possessing a fake voter card, with BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok demanding legal action, citing that holding multiple voter IDs is a cognizable offence.