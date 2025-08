Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. He hoped that the injured would recover soon. The Prime Minister said, an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, PMNRF, will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. He said the injured would be given 50 thousand rupees.

Post navigation