Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

3,000 Boeing Union Workers Strike in U.S. After Contract Talks Fail

Aug 4, 2025

Around three thousands Boeing union workers in US went on a strike after a contract negotiations with the company broke down. The strike move was earlier announced after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) rejected a modified four-year labour agreement with Boeing.

The workers were based at Boeing’s facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, as well as Mascoutah, Illinois.

IAM said they deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise.

Boeing expressed disappointment over the strike and said it was prepared for a strike and had fully implemented the contingency plan to ensure a non-striking workforce that can continue supporting customers.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sheikh Hasina’s palace transformed into revolution museum in Dhaka

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Body of former Bangladesh Army Chief found at Chattogram Club

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

3,000 Boeing Union Workers Strike in U.S. After Contract Talks Fail

4 August 2025 10:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

NITI Aayog Unveils $200 Bn Electric Vehicle Opportunity Report and India Electric Mobility Index

4 August 2025 10:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Chinese Occupation

4 August 2025 10:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala, Ghat Areas of Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rain Across Several States

4 August 2025 10:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!