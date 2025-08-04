3,000 Boeing Union Workers Strike in U.S. After Contract Talks Fail

Around three thousands Boeing union workers in US went on a strike after a contract negotiations with the company broke down. The strike move was earlier announced after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) rejected a modified four-year labour agreement with Boeing.

The workers were based at Boeing’s facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, as well as Mascoutah, Illinois.

IAM said they deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise.

Boeing expressed disappointment over the strike and said it was prepared for a strike and had fully implemented the contingency plan to ensure a non-striking workforce that can continue supporting customers.