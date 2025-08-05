Bangladesh marks one year since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in July Uprising

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

At exactly 2:25pm on Tuesday, crowds on Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue erupted with cheers, marking one year since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 2024 July Uprising. The first anniversary of the historic mass movement—dubbed the “Monsoon Revolution”—was commemorated nationwide with a public holiday, rallies, and tributes to those who led and fell during the student-led uprising that toppled Hasina’s over 15-year rule.



The skies mirrored last year’s rain-soaked protests, but spirits were high. “This is the day we got our freedom back from a repressive regime,” said Pavel from Agargaon. “No matter how strong the ruler, we will rise and defeat all fascism.”



Saad, who travelled from Narayanganj, called the day “an expression of our unity. If the fallen regime ever returns, I will stand with the people again.”



Balloons shaped like military helicopters—symbolising Hasina’s flight—were released. One balloon caught fire after touching a wire, briefly causing panic before volunteers doused the flames.



Among the crowd was Jahir Islam from Barishal, who showed a scar from last year’s protest. “It means everything to us,” he said. “This is the day we got freedom from Sheikh Hasina.”



“This is a reminder,” added Ummey Salma Parna, attending with her children, “that no autocrat will ever rise again. If anyone wants to be the next Sheikh Hasina, we will resist.”



Later, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus unveiled the July Declaration, formally recognising the 2024 uprising in the Constitution. “The people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition,” Yunus declared, flanked by leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party.



The government had earlier formed a 36-member national committee and declared August 5 as ‘July Uprising Day’. Celebrations concluded with patriotic chants and vows to safeguard democracy.

“This isn’t just a celebration,” said activist Mohib Alam. “It’s a warning. Never again.”