Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Domicile Policy for 4th Phase Teacher Recruitment Exam

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

Ahead of elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (August 4, 2025) announced yet another sop for the implementation of a domicile policy for the recruitment of teachers across the State.

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced implementation of domicile policy for the 4th phase of upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examination. The Chief Minister made this announcement on social media. Under this policy, only residents of Bihar will be eligible to apply for the fourth phase of the teacher recruitment examination (TRE-4) which will be conducted in 2025 by Bihar Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister also announced changes in the rules and regulations of the teacher recruitment process will be made for this purpose. He said that the education department has been asked to amend the teacher recruitment rules accordingly.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the fifth teacher recruitment examination will be held in 2026. He added that before the sixth phase of recruitment, the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will also be conducted.

The implementation of domicile policy in Teachers Recruitment Examination was a long-standing demand of candidates. Several protests were held by different associations and groups over this demand to protect the interest of Bihar resident candidates.

Of late, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a number of schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised sections of society, including the constitution of a commission for the all-round socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, implementation of a scheme to provide 125 units of free electricity to around 1.86 crore consumers, and an increase in the State’s journalist pension scheme from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 per month. Salaries and honorariums have also been increased for grassroots public service providers like ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers now receive a monthly increase from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, and Mamata workers, who assist in childbirth at government health facilities, now receive an increase for each delivery from ₹300 to ₹600.