Uttarakhand: Relief & rescue operations on war footing; CM visits the-site

AMN

Central and state agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing at the disaster-affected region of Dharali in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Dharali area today, met with the affected people, and inquired about their well-being. He directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Mr. Dhami also met with the personnel deployed on-site for relief and rescue work. He instructed officials to ensure that relief materials and aid are delivered to all affected people in a timely manner.

To accelerate the relief efforts, two helicopters have been deployed to transport essential food supplies and relief materials to the Dharali region. In addition, heavy machinery is being delivered by the Indian Air Force’s Chinook helicopters to facilitate road repairs, debris removal, and other necessary tasks swiftly.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government’s top priority is to ensure that relief reaches every affected person and that normalcy is restored as soon as possible. He directed the administration to make sure that no affected family is left without assistance.

“The disaster has completely hit the entire Dharali, and after yesterday’s incident, debris has come down in several phases. I visited the area today, met people, and gathered details about the situation. The disaster has destroyed everything. By evening, Army personnel had rescued about 190 people from Dharali and moved them to safer locations. The injured are still being evacuated and brought to Uttarkashi,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister further noted that road connectivity in several areas has been severely disrupted due to landslides. “The entire connecting road has been blocked at many places. We also need to restore electricity and mobile networks. Due to bad weather, it is challenging to restore all facilities quickly. I tried to reach the site twice earlier today, and on my third attempt, I managed to meet the victims. The government is fully committed to making all necessary arrangements. The Prime Minister has assured us of full support, and under his guidance, we will provide proper assistance to all disaster victims,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a disaster management review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the situation in Uttarkashi.