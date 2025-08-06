Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

New Delhi hits out after US announces additional tarrifs on Indian imports

Aug 6, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

New Delhi hits out after US announces additional tarrifs on Indian imports

India today reiterated its response against the United States additional tariff imposition saying that the actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. This comes after United States President Donald Trump imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Highligting that the United States has recently targeted India’s oil imports from Russia, the MEA said that New Delhi has already made clear its position on these issues, including the fact that country’s imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

The Ministry said that it is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

U.S.-India Trade Tensions Escalate With New Tariff Over Russian Oil

Aug 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 06: Markets End Lower Amid Volatile Trade as RBI Holds Repo Rate Steady

Aug 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent

Aug 6, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

रूसी तेल पर नए टैरिफ से अमेरिका-भारत व्यापार तनाव और बढ़ा , भारत का दो टोक जवाब

6 August 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

U.S.-India Trade Tensions Escalate With New Tariff Over Russian Oil

6 August 2025 10:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

New Delhi hits out after US announces additional tarrifs on Indian imports

6 August 2025 9:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Aug 06: रेपो रेट यथावत रखने के बाद सेंसेक्स 166 अंक टूटा, बाजार में दिखी हल्की कमजोरी

6 August 2025 7:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!