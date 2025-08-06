AMN / NEW DELHI

New Delhi hits out after US announces additional tarrifs on Indian imports

India today reiterated its response against the United States additional tariff imposition saying that the actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. This comes after United States President Donald Trump imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Highligting that the United States has recently targeted India’s oil imports from Russia, the MEA said that New Delhi has already made clear its position on these issues, including the fact that country’s imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

The Ministry said that it is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia.