India and Pakistan Agree on Immediate Ceasefire

India and Pakistan have agreed to stop firing and military action with immediate effect. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made an announcement in this regard in New Delhi. He said that the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call for a ceasefire this afternoon, after which discussions took place and an understanding was reached.

He said that during the talks, it was agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. Mr Misri added that the Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May.

According to Misri, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan initiated a call to his Indian counterpart at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. During the conversation, both sides agreed to halt all military operations — on land, in the air, and at sea — with effect from 17:00 hours IST today.

“Instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding,” Misri said, adding that the DGMOs of both nations will speak again on May 12 at 12:00 hours to review the situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the ceasefire was a result of direct communication between the two countries.

Officials clarified that there is currently no agreement to hold discussions on any other issues at any other location.

Armed forces dismiss misinformation, reaffirm ceasefire preparedness at Press Briefing on Operation Sindoor

In a detailed press briefing held on Saturday evening, senior officials from India’s armed forces addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the recently agreed ceasefire while strongly refuting a series of misinformation narratives emerging from Pakistan.

The briefing was led by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, with inputs from Commodore Raghu R Nair, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The officers shared key operational updates and clarified various circulating claims.

Commodore Raghu R Nair said that the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force have been instructed to fully adhere to the ceasefire understanding announced earlier in the day. “Since the tragic events at Pahalgam, our responses have been measured and responsible,” he said, adding that false narratives from across the border were being countered with facts and transparency.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, addressing in Hindi, categorically refuted multiple claims made by Pakistan regarding alleged damage to India’s strategic assets. She said that assertions about destruction of S-400 and BrahMos bases, as well as airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bathinda, Naliya, and Bhuj, were entirely baseless.

Further, she pointed out that claims about damage to ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Beas were unfounded, adding that proof of their integrity had already been presented during the morning briefing. “These statements are far from reality and do not reflect the ground situation,” she said.

Addressing concerns regarding allegations around religious sites, Colonel Qureshi added that India, as a secular nation, holds all places of worship in the highest respect. “Our armed forces uphold constitutional values and have not caused any harm to religious structures,” she said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh echoed similar sentiments, underlining that Indian operations have strictly targeted terrorist facilities and not civilian or religious infrastructure. “Pakistan’s claims about the targeting of mosques are completely unfounded,” she stated.

She also detailed the operational setbacks faced by Pakistan, noting that airbases in Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha, and Bholari had sustained extensive damage. Pakistan’s air defence systems and radar installations, she added, were also rendered ineffective, weakening the country’s aerial security framework.

“Across the Line of Control, Indian forces inflicted precise damage on key military infrastructure, command centres, and logistic nodes,” Wing Commander Singh said. “This has severely impacted Pakistan’s defensive capabilities.”

Commodore Nair underlined the commitment of India’s armed forces to the ceasefire agreement, while reiterating the country’s preparedness. “We remain fully operationally ready and ever vigilant. Any misadventure will be met with a decisive response,”he said.