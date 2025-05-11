Southwest monsoon likely to arrive at Kerala coast earlier than its usual onset date

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive at the Kerala coast on May 27, five days earlier than its usual onset date of June 1. This early arrival is expected to have positive impact Kharif sowing season and brighten outlook for crops. Historically, an early monsoon has been favourable for agriculture by boosting farm production and reservoir levels. The IMD has also predicted that the 2025 monsoon could be above normal, quantitatively expected to reach 105 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

This marks the second consecutive year in which the IMD has anticipated an above normal monsoon. States forming the core monsoon zone, such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and the north-eastern states might experience below-normal rainfall. This distribution is crucial as the core monsoon zone is primarily dependent on rain-fed agriculture, making the forecast critical for farmers in these areas.