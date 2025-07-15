DGCA Orders Fuel Switch Checks on Boeing 787, 737 Aircraft by July 21

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the airlines operators to check fuel switch locking systems including Boeing 787, 737 planes by 21st of this month. The Federal Aviation Administration in 2018, had flagged the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on certain models of Boeing aircraft, including 787s and 737s. DGCA said that it has come to its notice that several operators, internationally as well as domestic, have initiated inspection of their aircraft fleet as per the FAA’s Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin.

Post navigation