Jul 15, 2025
DGCA Orders Fuel Switch Checks on Boeing 787, 737 Aircraft by July 21

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the airlines operators to check fuel switch locking systems including Boeing 787, 737 planes by 21st of this month. The Federal Aviation Administration in 2018, had flagged the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on certain models of Boeing aircraft, including 787s and 737s. DGCA said that it has come to its notice that several operators, internationally as well as domestic, have initiated inspection of their aircraft fleet as per the FAA’s Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin.

President Murmu visits burn victim at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, calls for justice in odisha harassment case

Jul 15, 2025
Delhi’s Court Reserves Order on ED Chargesheet Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

Jul 14, 2025
Railways to install CCTV in all coaches and locomotives to boost passenger safety

Jul 13, 2025

15 July 2025
President Murmu visits burn victim at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, calls for justice in odisha harassment case

15 July 2025
HINDI SECTION

जमीयत ने चेताया: ‘उदयपुर फाइल्स’ से भड़क सकती है हिंसा, सरकार से तत्काल कार्रवाई की मांग

15 July 2025
CINEMA / TV QAUMI AWAAZ

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Seeks Ban on Udaipur Files; Appeals to I&B Ministry

15 July 2025
