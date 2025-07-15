Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s Exports Rise by 6% in First Quarter of Current Fiscal; Trade Deficit Narrows

Jul 15, 2025

By Andalib / New Delhi
India’s overall exports witnessed a healthy growth of 6% in the first quarter of the current financial year, reaching over 210 billion dollars, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This increase marks a positive sign for the Indian economy amid global uncertainties and reflects resilience in both merchandise and services sectors.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Commerce and Industry Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the country’s export performance improved significantly compared to the same quarter last year. He attributed the growth to robust demand in key markets and government support through trade facilitation measures.

Meanwhile, imports declined by 3.71% in June, falling to 53.92 billion dollars from 56 billion dollars recorded in the same month last year. This contraction in imports has helped to slightly narrow the country’s trade deficit.

For the month of June alone, India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) reached 67.98 billion dollars, up from 63.83 billion dollars in June 2024. Despite global trade challenges, sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and IT services showed strong performance.

The trade deficit in June stood at 18.78 billion dollars, indicating a manageable gap between imports and exports.

The Ministry said it remains optimistic about sustaining export growth in the coming quarters, especially with evolving global supply chains and new trade partnerships under negotiation.

