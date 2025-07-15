President Murmu visits burn victim at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, calls for justice in odisha harassment case

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu Monday met the parents of the girl student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College of Balasore in Odisha who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation bid alleging sexual harassment by a faculty member.

The President went to the burn centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after attending the convocation of the institute and enquired about the health condition and treatment given to the girl student from the team of doctors who are treating the girl student. The girl student has sustained 95 per cent burn injury and is said to be in a ‘very critical condition’ with a life support system.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspended principal of Fakir Mohan College in connection with the incident. Earlier, it had arrested the main accused, an assistant professor of the college, for allegedly sexually harassing the girl student.

In Odisha, a girl student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore district has set herself on fire inside the campus alleging sexual harassment by an assistant professor. The girl has been shifted to AIIMS at Bhubaneswar and her condition is said to be very critical as she has sustained more than 90 percent burn injuries. Another male student of the college, who attempted to save her, also suffered serious injuries. The police have arrested the accused assistant professor.



Taking a serious note of the self-immolation attempt by the girl student, the Odisha government has placed the college principal and the assistant professor under suspension. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited AIIMS, Bhubaneswar this afternoon and enquired about the treatment of the girl student and met her family members. Opposition BJD and Congress have staged demonstrations in Bhubaneswar and demanded resignation of the Odisha Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister.



Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and asked the Director General of Odisha Police for an independent inquiry and submit report within three days. It also asked him to take stringent action against the culprits.