Delhi’s Court Reserves Order on ED Chargesheet Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

Jul 14, 2025
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Order on ED Chargesheet Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court today reserves its order on cognisance of the prosecution complaint of the ED against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald money laundering case. ​The court has listed the matter for order on 29th of this month.​

The matter was related to whether to take cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet in the National Herald case, in which allegations of money laundering against Congress leaders have been made.​  All accused have opposed the ED’s plea on the point of cognisance of the chargesheet and denied the allegations.​  

The agency has alleged that there was laundering of proceeds of crime derived from the alleged fraudulent takeover of the properties of Associated Journals Limited,  publishers of National Herald, which is worth over two thousand crore rupees by Young Indian. ​The Congress leaders are stated to be the majority shareholders in the Young Indian​ company.

