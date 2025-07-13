Railways to install CCTV in all coaches and locomotives to boost passenger safety

By BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Indian Railways has decided to install CCTV cameras in all coaches to enhance passenger safety. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu reviewed the progress of CCTV Camera installation in locomotives and coaches.

The purpose of fitting cameras in the common movement areas of coaches is to improve safety and security of passengers. These cameras will help in identifying miscreants. To preserve the privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors.



Mr Vaishnaw has approved the installation of CCTV cameras in all 74 thousand coaches and 15 thousand locos. Each railway coach will be covered with four dome type CCTV cameras and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras. The Minister emphasised on deploying the best-in-class equipment. He urged the railway officials to ensure that high quality footage should be available even for trains running at 100 kilometer per hour plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions. Mr Vaishnaw also encouraged the officials to explore the use of AI on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.