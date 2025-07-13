Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Centre directs States to take strict action against black marketing of subsidized fertilizers

Jul 13, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has directed States and Union Territories to take immediate and strict action against the issue of substandard fertilizers. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories.

This letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilizers, black marketing of subsidized fertilizers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country. Mr Chouhan said that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy and to ensure stability in farmers’ income, it is essential to provide them quality fertilizers at the right time and affordable prices.

