Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Begins Return Journey from ISS

The return journey of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s second astronaut and the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), has officially begun. The Axiom-4 mission crew capsule “Dragon”, operated by SpaceX, has successfully undocked from the ISS, marking the start of their journey back to Earth.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX confirmed that Dragon had separated from the ISS and would now perform a series of departure burns to safely distance itself from the space station. The capsule is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down approximately 22.5 hours later, off the coast of California, tomorrow.

A Historic Mission for India

Group Captain Shukla embarked on a 14-day journey aboard the ISS, becoming a trailblazer for India in international human spaceflight. He is only the second Indian in space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard a Soviet Soyuz mission in 1984.

During the mission, Shukla conducted seven India-specific scientific experiments, contributing valuable data in microgravity environments.

Emotional Farewell from Space

In his farewell message from the ISS, Group Captain Shukla reflected on the journey with deep pride.

“India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space,” he said.

Evoking the legacy of Rakesh Sharma, he echoed the iconic phrase, saying:

“India still looks ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ from above.”

Post-Landing Rehabilitation

Upon splashdown, Shukla and his fellow crewmates will undergo a 7-day rehabilitation program under the supervision of Flight Surgeons. This process is essential to help astronauts readjust to Earth’s gravity after prolonged exposure to microgravity aboard the ISS.

About the Axiom-4 Mission

The Axiom-4 mission, launched on June 26, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, carried a four-member international crew:

Commander Peggy Whitson (USA)

Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland)

Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary)

Mission Specialist Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India)

As the Dragon capsule makes its way back, the mission marks a major milestone in India’s evolving space journey and paves the way for deeper global collaborations in human spaceflight.