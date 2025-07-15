Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, calls for hydrological data sharing and trade cooperation

Jul 15, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has underlined the need for cooperation on trans-border rivers, including resumption of provision of hydrological data by the Chinese side. Dr. S. Jaishankar today held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. During the meeting, he also took up restrictive trade measures and roadblocks to economic cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted the positive impact of peace and tranquility in the border for the smooth development in bilateral relations and supported continued efforts towards de-escalation and border management. He appreciated the Chinese side’s cooperation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The two sides agreed to take additional steps, including travel to each other’s country and direct flight connectivity, for facilitating people-to-people exchanges.     

Delivering opening remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, Dr. Jaishankar said that India-China relations are gradually moving in a positive direction. He said that both countries have made good progress in the past nine months toward normalising bilateral relations. He underlined that measures toward normalising people-to-people exchanges could foster mutually beneficial cooperation.

