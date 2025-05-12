Operation Sindoor redefines fight against terror, says PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces is not just a name but a powerful symbol of the nation’s collective emotions and resilience. Addressing the nation this evening, the Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. He said, Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terror and sets a new benchmark and a new normal. The Prime Minister added that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore and terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on nation’s terms. He said terrorists will not be seen as different from those who shelter and shield them.

The Prime Minister saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agencies and the scientists. He dedicated the valour, bravery, courage of armed forces under the Operation to every mother, sister and daughter of the country.

DGMO Talks: India & Pakistan agree to consider measures to ensure troop reduction from borders

Director General of Military Operation, DGMO level talks were held between India and Pakistan this evening. Indian Army said in a statement that issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.