US President Trump hails trade talks with China in Switzerland

US President Donald Trump hailed the trade talks with China held in Switzerland yesterday, saying the two sides negotiated a total reset in a friendly but constructive manner. President Trump on his Social media platform , Truth said that many things were discussed, much agreed to. Trump added, they want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S , an opening up of China to American business. Earlier, top U.S. and Chinese officials wrapped up the first day of talks in Geneva aimed at defusing a trade war.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Neither side made any statements afterwards. The US has placed a minimum 145 per cent tariff on most Chinese imports, and China has responded with a 125 per cent tariff on most US imports. Washington is seeking to reduce its 295 billion dollars goods trade deficit with Beijing. While Beijing wants Washington to lower tariffs, clarify what it wants China to buy more of, and treat it as an equal on the world stage.