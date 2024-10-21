NCMC review preparedness for impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet Secretary, Dr T.V. Somanathan today chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. During the meeting, he assured the Government of Odisha and West Bengal that all Central agencies are on full alert and will be available for assistance. He advised the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also to be prepared to handle any situations due to heavy rainfall.



During the meeting, the Director General, of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra briefed the Committee about the current status of the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal. He said it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by tomorrow morning and into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday morning.



During the meeting, the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population due to the cyclonic storm. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berth. Control Rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircraft have been kept in readiness. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the ports of Paradip and Haldia.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary stressed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the State Governments and Central Agencies. Dr Somanathan added that the aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure.