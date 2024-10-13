Lok Sabha Speaker to Lead Parliamentary Delegation at 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a Parliamentary delegation to 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) scheduled to be held in Geneva starting from tomorrow till the 17th of this month. Mr. Birla will address the assembly on the theme “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future.” He will participate in the meetings of the IPU’s Governing council and will meet the Indian Diaspora in Geneva on 14th of this month. Besides this he will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of the Assembly.

The Delegation comprises of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh, Secretary General of both the houses and various other Member of Parliament.

The IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. Members include parliaments from large countries like China, India, and Indonesia, as well as smaller countries like Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau.