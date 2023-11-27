इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 12:07:00      انڈین آواز

Irish writer Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize for novel ‘Prophet Song’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@TheBookerPrizes

Irish writer Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for his novel ‘Prophet Song’, beating London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo’s debut novel “Western Lane”, at a ceremony in London last night. Forty-six year old Lynch won for his novel presenting a dystopian vision of Ireland in the grips of totalitarianism, something the author describes as an attempt at radical empathy. Paul Lynch, who was previously the chief film critic of Ireland’s Sunday Tribune newspaper, said he wanted readers to understand totalitarianism by heightening the dystopia with the intense realism of his writing. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مولانا رابع حسنی ندوی کی شخصیت اور علمی نقوش پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ سمینار

معروف تھنک ٹینک ادارہ انسٹی ٹیوٹ آف آبجیکٹیو اسٹڈیز نئی دہلی ...

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart