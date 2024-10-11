THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV

Indian cinema plays pivotal role in fostering unity across the nation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Oct 10, 2024

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised that Indian cinema, with its vast linguistic and cultural diversity, has long played a pivotal role in fostering unity across the nation. 

In an article, Mr. Vaishnaw said that cinema remains a powerful tool in strengthening the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ uniting the nation through stories that celebrate its diversity and shared future. Quoting legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who once said that cinema speaks a universal language, Mr. Vaishnaw highlighted the medium’s ability to bridge divides. He said that Indian cinema transcends regional and linguistic boundaries, evoking shared emotions and experiences.

The Minister said that from Raj Kapoor’s timeless Shree 420 to Mani Ratnam’s Roja, Indian films have touched hearts across the country, regardless of language. He added that the universality of cinema, particularly in the country, showcases the common threads of struggle, love, and triumph that resonate with audiences everywhere. Films like Garam Hawa and Do Bigha Zamin also illustrate how cinema serves as a mirror to societal challenges while simultaneously promoting unity.

Highlighting the importance of the National Film Awards, Mr. Vaishnaw said this spirit of inclusivity is celebrated annually through the National Film Awards, where the nation recognises the best talents in filmmaking. He noted that at the 70th National Film Awards, a diverse array of languages was represented, including Tiwa, a language spoken by a Tibeto-Burmese ethnic group. Films in languages such as Haryanvi, Malayalam, and Kannada were honoured, reflecting the vast cultural tapestry of India.

On the popularity of Bollywood, the Minister acknowledged that Bollywood has made Hindi widely popular. However, he emphasised that cinema’s greater contribution has been in raising awareness of the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. He pointed to the global success of RRR’s “Naatu Naatu,” noting that Indian films have not only unified the country but have also made waves internationally. About the government’s initiatives, including the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, the Minister said that it aims to elevate Indian cinema on the global stage. 

Related Post

CINEMA / TV TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu confers 70th National Film Awards

Oct 8, 2024
CINEMA / TV REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajinikanth admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai

Oct 1, 2024
CINEMA / TV TOP AWAAZ

Fans remember Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary

Sep 28, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir and all its front organizations as terrorist organizations

October 10, 2024

Average monthly expenditure of rural households has increased : NABARD

October 10, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

October 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex gains 144 points, Nifty ends flat

October 10, 2024