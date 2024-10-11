Indian cinema plays pivotal role in fostering unity across the nation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised that Indian cinema, with its vast linguistic and cultural diversity, has long played a pivotal role in fostering unity across the nation.

In an article, Mr. Vaishnaw said that cinema remains a powerful tool in strengthening the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ uniting the nation through stories that celebrate its diversity and shared future. Quoting legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who once said that cinema speaks a universal language, Mr. Vaishnaw highlighted the medium’s ability to bridge divides. He said that Indian cinema transcends regional and linguistic boundaries, evoking shared emotions and experiences.

The Minister said that from Raj Kapoor’s timeless Shree 420 to Mani Ratnam’s Roja, Indian films have touched hearts across the country, regardless of language. He added that the universality of cinema, particularly in the country, showcases the common threads of struggle, love, and triumph that resonate with audiences everywhere. Films like Garam Hawa and Do Bigha Zamin also illustrate how cinema serves as a mirror to societal challenges while simultaneously promoting unity.

Highlighting the importance of the National Film Awards, Mr. Vaishnaw said this spirit of inclusivity is celebrated annually through the National Film Awards, where the nation recognises the best talents in filmmaking. He noted that at the 70th National Film Awards, a diverse array of languages was represented, including Tiwa, a language spoken by a Tibeto-Burmese ethnic group. Films in languages such as Haryanvi, Malayalam, and Kannada were honoured, reflecting the vast cultural tapestry of India.

On the popularity of Bollywood, the Minister acknowledged that Bollywood has made Hindi widely popular. However, he emphasised that cinema’s greater contribution has been in raising awareness of the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. He pointed to the global success of RRR’s “Naatu Naatu,” noting that Indian films have not only unified the country but have also made waves internationally. About the government’s initiatives, including the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, the Minister said that it aims to elevate Indian cinema on the global stage.