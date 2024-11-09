Mithibai Kshitij hosts “The Kshitij Show” with Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty

AMN / MUMBAI

Mithibai Kshitij hosted an exclusive talk show, “The Kshitij Show” with the cast of Singham 3, featuring featuring Bollywood’s iconic duo Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty. The stars of the much-awaited Singham 3 attended the event to promote their latest film, offering fans an exclusive peek into the making of the action-packed blockbuster.

Ajay Devgn, who reprises his legendary role as Bajirao Singham, shared his experiences portraying the fearless cop and discussed what fans can expect from this new chapter. Director Rohit Shetty, known for his high-energy action films, also joined the conversation, revealing insights into the franchise’s evolution and the intense stunts and sequences that make Singham 3 a must-watch.

Rohit Shetty stated “It’s great to be back at Kshitij`24, and I must say, I’m absolutely stunned by the energy the crowd brought today! The excitement, the passion, and the love for cinema here is unparalleled.”

The event saw engaging interactions between the stars and the audience, with the duo sharing personal stories from the set and discussing their long-standing creative partnership. Exclusive footage from the film was also screened, adding to the excitement of the evening. The event was met with tremendous enthusiasm, drawing a packed audience of students, faculty, and film enthusiasts from across the city. The lively atmosphere was electric, as fans eagerly engaged with Ajay and Rohit, asking questions and participating in fun activities.

The event, attended by students, faculty, and film enthusiasts, received a warm reception from an energetic crowd. Kshitij Show proved to be a milestone in celebrating cinema within the college community.

The Kshitij Show marked a significant milestone in the celebration of cinema within the college community. It was not just a promotional event but a celebration of the power of storytelling, creativity, and the spirit of collaboration. The evening served as an unforgettable experience, bringing together fans and stars in a unique, intimate setting that only Kshitij could offer.