Indian musicians Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar earn nominations for 67th Grammy Awards

Prominent Indian musicians Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar have earned Grammy nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards. Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, received his fourth Grammy nomination for his album Break of Dawn in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

Anoushka Shankar, the renowned sitarist and composer, was also nominated in the same category for her album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, a reflection of her distinctive fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds. Other nominees in this category are “Warriors of Light” by Radhika Vekaria and “Triveni” by entrepreneur and musician Chandrika Tandon, created in collaboration with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto. The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 2, next year, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.