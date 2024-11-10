The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi expresses grief over passing of veteran Tamil actor Thiru Delhi Ganesh

Nov 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness at the passing of film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh. In his message, Mr Modi said the veteran Tamil actor was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He said the actor will be remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations.

Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh passes away in Chennai

Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh passed away yesterday at his residence in Chennai. The 80-year-old actor had a fantastic career spanning over four decades and appeared in over 400 films. Known for his iconic roles as a character artist, he was able to be a comedian, villain, or a family man of lasting legacy. He made his film debut in 1976 with Pattina Pravesam, directed by veteran director K.Balachander who gave him the nickname Delhi Ganesh. He also carved out a name for himself in several TV serials. He was a member of the Delhi-based theatre troupe Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha. He also served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974 and also worked for the Food Corporation of India as a stenographer. 

