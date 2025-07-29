Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Significant surge expected in textile export due to India-UK CETA says Commerce Minister

Jul 29, 2025

The Commerce Ministry Monday held a meeting with stakeholders from the textiles, leather and footwear sector in New Delhi to discuss the opportunities created by India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Addressing the meeting through a message, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal conveyed that the agreement is a transformative opportunity for India’s textiles, leather, and footwear industries. He highlighted that the historic agreement opens a world of opportunities for these sectors. Mr Goyal noted that the India-UK CETA has positioned India’s textile sector for a significant surge in exports.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI begins investor awareness campaign with NSE against financial fraud

Jul 29, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 28: Sensex Slumps 572 Points Amid Broad-Based Sell-Off

Jul 28, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

BSNL Posts Back-to-Back Profits in Q3 and Q4 of FY 2024-25: Scindia

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Reimagining Global Health: Why Person-Centred Care is the Missing Key to Achieving Equity

29 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI begins investor awareness campaign with NSE against financial fraud

29 July 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Significant surge expected in textile export due to India-UK CETA says Commerce Minister

29 July 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

29 July 2025 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!