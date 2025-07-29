Significant surge expected in textile export due to India-UK CETA says Commerce Minister

The Commerce Ministry Monday held a meeting with stakeholders from the textiles, leather and footwear sector in New Delhi to discuss the opportunities created by India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Addressing the meeting through a message, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal conveyed that the agreement is a transformative opportunity for India’s textiles, leather, and footwear industries. He highlighted that the historic agreement opens a world of opportunities for these sectors. Mr Goyal noted that the India-UK CETA has positioned India’s textile sector for a significant surge in exports.

Post navigation