SEBI begins investor awareness campaign with NSE against financial fraud

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has launched a nationwide investor awareness campaign titled #SEBIvsSCAM to protect investors from rising financial frauds.

The campaign comes at a critical time when digital financial frauds are on the rise, with scams ranging from fake trading apps to deep fake videos and misleading stock tips. The campaign aims to educate the public on safe investing practices and how to spot and report suspicious activities.

The initiative will use television, radio, print, digital, and social media to reach people across the country in multiple languages. NSE will also conduct Investor Awareness Programs in physical, digital, and hybrid formats under SEBI’s guidance.

#SEBIvsSCAM is a major step toward building a safer and more transparent investment environment in India.