Cyclone Murasu intensifies over Bay of Bengal; Odisha, Andhra Pradesh step up preparedness

CYCLONE PHOTO

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal today intensified into a cyclone named as ‘Murasu, prompting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to step up preparedness for another high-intensity storm in less than a week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the latest storm is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow morning. It is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm between tomorrow midnight to early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

The IMD has issued a red colour warning for extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. An orange colour warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha and South Interior Karnataka during the next two days.

The IMD also has advised fishermen not to venture into Southeast Bay of Bengal till tomorrow and into Southwest Bay of Bengal till morning of 4th November.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is on high alert, with the state government stepping up precautionary measures to tackle the emerging threat.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the preparedness and directed departments to coordinate rescue and relief operations. Six NDRF and seven SDRF teams have been deployed. Control rooms have been set up, and evacuation of people from unsafe areas has been ordered. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. People have been urged to follow official warnings and contact 112 or 1070 for emergencies.

Odisha is also preparing for another cyclonic storm, even as thousands of families continue to grapple with the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods. As a precautionary measure, authorities have also opened the gates of the Balimela reservoir.

Southern Odisha, still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods, is bracing for another spell of heavy rainfall as Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ approaches the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall activity in Odisha starting tomorrow, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over southern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nowarangpur and Malkangiri are among the districts requiring close attention, particularly vulnerable hilly areas and flood-prone villages, where fresh rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides. The state government has identified vulnerable areas, particularly landslide-prone locations, and initiated the evacuation of people to safer places. District Collectors of vulnerable areas have been kept on high alert, and the leave of government employees has been cancelled till 5th of this month in Nowarangpur. Meanwhile, one radial gate and two sluice gates of Balimela reservoir have been opened, releasing around six thousand cusecs of water per second. With several families yet to return to normal life after Arnab, the fresh weather threat has heightened concerns over relief, rehabilitation and public safety in southern Odisha.