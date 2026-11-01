Amit Shah inaugurates bus depot, police housing projects in Chandigarh

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 11:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Correspondent / CHANDIGARH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth ₹258 crore and laid the foundation stones for several others in Chandigarh, covering key sectors such as transport, housing, education, healthcare, justice, administration and research.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said Chandigarh, which was established in 1966, had completed 60 years of its journey and earned national recognition for its urban planning and development. He noted that Haryana was also formed on this day in 1966 and that the Chandigarh Police came into existence on the same date. The force was also awarded the President’s Colour on the occasion.

Describing Chandigarh as an integral part of North India’s identity, Shah said the projects being inaugurated and taken up for development would further strengthen the city’s infrastructure and public services.

Among the key projects inaugurated was a City-UT Bus Depot constructed at a cost of ₹68 crore. Residential Type-III quarters, also built at an expenditure of ₹68 crore, were developed to improve accommodation facilities for police personnel.

Shah expressed confidence that Chandigarh Police would rank first in the country in terms of residential satisfaction among its personnel before 2029.

Turning to national politics, the Home Minister criticised the Opposition, accusing it of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and taking parliamentary issues to the streets. He said the Opposition had been losing elections for the past 15 years and was now resorting to what he described as a mock Parliament. He warned that continued reliance on misinformation, disruption and negativity would further weaken its political prospects.

Highlighting the Centre’s development and security initiatives, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was steering the country towards rapid progress. He cited the abrogation of Article 370, the elimination of Naxalism and the abolition of triple talaq as major achievements of the government.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to making the country, including Punjab, drug-free by December 31, 2029.

On infrastructure development, Shah said projects worth ₹11 lakh crore were currently underway across the country. He referred to the expansion of transport infrastructure, including major bridges and cricket stadiums, as evidence of India’s growing infrastructure capabilities.

The Home Minister also highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives, stating that electricity and toilet facilities had reached poor households, while financial inclusion had been strengthened through bank accounts for beneficiaries. He said eligible poor families were receiving five kilograms of free foodgrains every month.

Shah further accused Opposition parties of obstructing parliamentary proceedings over the issue of women’s reservation. He said providing 33 per cent reservation to women was a firm commitment of the Modi government.

He said people were closely observing the country’s progress in infrastructure, education, innovation, economic development and national security, and could distinguish between those working for development and those disrupting parliamentary proceedings.