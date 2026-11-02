Cyclone Murasu threatens Odisha with heavy rain

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 2:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, threatening heavy to very heavy rainfall over southern Odisha.

The IMD has forecast increased rainfall activity over the state during the next two days, particularly tomorrow and the day after.

Odisha Government has stepped up precautionary measures as flood-affected districts brace for another spell of heavy rain.

Akashvani correspondent reports that rain has already started in parts of southern Odisha. The IMD has issued yellow warnings for 19 districts today, including Ganjam and Gajapati, while five southern districts have an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow and the day after.

The state is not expected to face a direct landfall, but heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely.

The government has identified vulnerable areas, initiated evacuation and placed district administrations on high alert. Balimela reservoir gates have also been opened as a precaution.

Fresh rainfall could aggravate flooding, trigger landslides and disrupt connectivity in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, which are still recovering from recent floods. Rainfall is likely to gradually subside starting Thursday.