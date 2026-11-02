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REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 AAP MLAs from Punjab join BJP

2 November 2026 2:47 PM

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 2:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sitting Punjab MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jormajra today joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

They joined the party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Satish Poonia and party Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon. They had resigned from AAP recently. 

While Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer, represented the Amritsar North seat, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra represented the Sanour seat and Chetan Singh Jourmajra represented the Samana assembly constituency. 

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