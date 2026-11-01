Tamil Nadu Govt to set up 26 new Special POCSO Courts & 4 new Special NDPS Courts across state

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Tamil Nadu Government today issued orders to set up 26 new Special POCSO Courts and 4 new Special NDPS Courts across the state to prevent crimes, accelerate trial proceedings, and ensure timely justice.

Following a review meeting on pending cases conducted by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the state government sanctioned 12 new 14 additional Special POCSO Courts at an outlay of 46.59 crore rupees. This expansion brings the total number of Special POCSO Courts in Tamil Nadu to 52 across 47 police districts, aimed at exclusively trying offenses against children and securing maximum punishment for offenders.

Additionally, as part of the state’s “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu” initiative, four new Special Courts under the NDPS Act will be established in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Chennai to fast-track trials and curb drug trafficking.