Puducherry CM announces Rs 1,433 crore PY-SHORE project for coastal protection

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said that a PY-SHORE coastal protection project worth 1,433 crore rupees will be implemented in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions to prevent coastal erosion, create coastal protection structures, restore mangrove forests, protect groundwater and improve the coastal environment. Participating in Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations, the Chief Minister added that eight hundred and seventy-five crore rupees have been allocated for coastal management and protection works under this project. Earlier N. Rangasamy hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the police parade.

Puducherry was liberated from French colonial rule on November 1, 1954, and the day is officially observed as Liberation Day every year. The celebrations featured a march-past by police personnel and students, followed by traditional cultural performances by various art troupes. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, senior police officers and other government officials attended the function. Similar Liberation Day celebrations were also held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.