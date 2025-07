US stocks displayed a mixed trend on Monday. The S&P 500 ended flat at another record closing high of 6,390, while the Nasdaq advanced over 0.3 per cent to a closing record at 21,179 in a choppy trade as investors gauged the US-EU trade pact and braced for a week of major market catalysts. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 0.1 per cent to 44,838. On the economic front, the main focus is on the start of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

