INS Trishul makes port call at Greece’s Souda Bay

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 11:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul has called at Souda Bay, Greece, during her ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The Defence Ministry said, during the port call, the ship’s crew will participate in a range of activities to further maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy. These include interactions with senior functionaries of the Hellenic Navy and the Indian Embassy in Athens, professional discussions, cross-deck visits, and cultural exchanges. Familiarisation with facilities at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay and the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre will also be part of the activities. The ship will remain open to visitors during the port call.