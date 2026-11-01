AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ASHUTOSH DIXIT ASSUMES CHARGE AS CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 11:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

UNVEILS ‘VAYU’ AS GUIDING VISION FOR THE INDIAN AIR FORCE

Staff Reporter

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit PVSM AVSM VM VSM, assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, today on 01 November 2026. He commenced his tenure by paying homage at the National War Memorial to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Force Station New Delhi.

An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor, Air Chief Marshal Dixit has over 3,500 hours of flying experience. He has held several key operational and strategic appointments, including Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, and Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Chief in his opening address, outlined his vision and priorities for the Indian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff coined the guiding theme ‘VAYU’, articulating four distinct pillars that will shape the IAF’s future trajectory.

V – Vigilance, Victory and Readiness: Maintaining the highest state of operational preparedness across all formations, while restoring combat strength to sanctioned levels.

A – Aatmanirbharta: Accelerating indigenous capabilities across platforms, sensors weapons and technologies, with a focus on operational self-reliance and sustained combat capability.

Y – Yukti: Harnessing ingenuity and innovation in doctrine, technology and operational procedures, including Al-enabled command and control, counter- drone capabilities, resilience and emerging operational domains.

U – Unity of Effort: Strengthening jointness with the Army, Navy and national agencies, in consonance with the national vision of JAI – Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation.

Through the ‘VAYU’ vision, the Chief of the Air Staff has articulated a clear direction for an operationally ready, technologically advanced, self-reliant and seamlessly integrated Indian Air Force, committed to safeguarding the nation’s interests and deterring conflict through credible air power.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986.

Over a career spanning four decades, the Air Chief has rich experience across diverse domains such as Operations, Flight Testing, Capability Development and Joint Staff assignments. An accomplished Fighter Pilot, Qualified Flying Instructor and Experimental Test Pilot, he has over 3,500 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, various MiG variants, Jaguar and several transport aircraft.

Widely recognised for his contribution to the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, he was instrumental in finalising the Jaguar and MiG-27 upgrade projects and in the completion of the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) activities of the LCA MK-I Tejas. His operational command assignments include command of a Mirage-2000 Squadron, a Forward Base Support Unit in the Western Sector and Air Force Station Bidar, a premier fighter training base of the IAF.

The Air Officer has served as Air Defence Commander at Southern Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, steering key capability development and procurement initiatives. He subsequently commanded Central Air Command as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and later served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee during Operation Sindoor. Prior to assuming charge as Chief of the Air Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is an accomplished graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.