CBI secures extradition of Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with other Central Agencies, has successfully secured the extradition of promoter of Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman has escorted him back to India.

He will now be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur. He is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed and an ED case in which prosecution compliant has been filed.

CBI said it its statement that the extradition marks a significant milestone in India’s sustained efforts to bring back fugitives who operate transnational criminal enterprises against Indian citizens from abroad, and to make them face the due process of Indian law.

The agency took up investigation of the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, run from outside India. It offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised “panels” and “branches” spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them.

The proceeds of the illegal betting were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. Investigation further revealed that part of the proceeds were used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance.