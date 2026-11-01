India’s first Swadeshi bullet train design ready: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BENGALURU

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India’s first Swadeshi bullet train design is ready and manufacturing is progressing at a fast pace. He was speaking to the media in Bengaluru today after inspecting the models and systems of the high-speed trainset in BEML today.

Saying that the first prototype may roll out early next year, the minister informed that Swadeshi high speed train B28 meant for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor and other corridors in future has reached a very important milestone. The propulsion and electronics, the bogie which gives the strength and the smoothness of drive are all getting manufactured as per international standards. The Railway Minister explained that all the components and systems are undergoing tests for efficiency and safety.

When a bullet train runs at the high speeds of 280 to 350 kmph, a layer of vacuum gets created around the coach in a way the entire atmospheric pressure is exerted on them. Hence the entire welding process, the material, the manufacturing process, all the systems are integrated and undergo a squeeze test.

When it is established that they can withstand the atmospheric pressure and no deformation is found, the manufacturing progresses further. Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the high-speed train B28 developed by the BEML-led consortium will meet all international standards.