Bombay High Court orders Rs 20 lakh relief for each of  Goa fire victims’ families

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 12:58 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Goa Bench of High Court of Bombay has directed that an interim compensation of 20 lakh rupees each be paid to the families of those who died in the fire at the Birch nightclub in Arpora on December 6, 2025. The court directed Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and their company to deposit the compensation amount with the court. A total of 25 people, including 20 employees and five tourists, lost their lives in the incident.

The order was passed during the hearing of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated by the High Court following the Arpora nightclub fire.

The company had earlier provided financial assistance of two lakh rupees to its employees. The court has now directed that, out of the additional compensation of 20 lakh rupees, five lakh rupees be deposited by November 16 and another five lakh rupees in December. The remaining 10 lakh rupees must be deposited by February 7, 2027.