In Haryana, President says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao marks milestone in women’s empowerment

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the nationwide Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign has proved to be an important milestone in promoting women’s empowerment. The Campaign was launched from Panipat in Haryana in January 2015. She highlighted that the Child Sex Ratio at birth, which stood at 871 girls per one thousand boys in 2014, has increased to around 915 in November 2025.

President Murmu said this while addressing the state-level Haryana Day celebrations in Kurukshetra, marking the 60th anniversary of the formation of Haryana. She said that Haryana has made remarkable progress over the past decade invarious dimensions of women’s empowerment.

President Murmu said that Haryana’s daughters have brought laurels to the country at international sporting events. She highlighted that countless daughters, including Manu Bhaker, Saweety Boora and Jaismine Lamboria, are making Haryana and the nation proud through their remarkable achievements. The President said that the athletes from Haryana have made exceptional contributions to India’s sporting history, achieving outstanding success at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that hardworking farmers, brave soldiers, accomplished sportspersons and empowered women are the identity of Haryana. He said that when Haryana was formed on this day in 1966, it was considered a backward region. However, today Haryana is counted among the leading states of the country. Mr Saini said that this achievement belongs not to any one individual but to the collective efforts of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, traders, sportspersons and women.

He said that the daughters of Haryana are bringing laurels to the state in every field, from agriculture and sports to the armed forces and start-ups. Mr. Saini highlighted that Haryana contributes approximately 3.6 per cent to India’s GDP. He said that the state has become the first in the country to procure 24 crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price. The Chief Minister said that Haryana’s sportspersons have made the country proud on the international stage.