BJP holds counter rally of INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 2:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar

In a bid to counter counter the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in the national capital on Sunday, alongside Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra and several other party leaders. The leaders wore black bands on their heads in memory of the Sikhs killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Haryana, BJP national president Nitin Nabin took part in a similar march and accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading “chaos and instability” across the country. He alleged that the Congress leader was acting at the behest of foreign powers and seeking to challenge India’s democracy on their directives.

Nabin also hit out at Opposition leaders who have spoken about “changing the regime”, asserting that the government had been formed through the people’s mandate and could not be challenged.